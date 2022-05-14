Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar felicitates players for being selected in state-level tournament

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of the Navi Mumbai felicitated Shivani Ramprasad Jaiswal, a student of NMMC Secondary School number 103 in Sector 14 Airoli and Kajal Lakhandar Saroj, a student of NMMC Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Secondary School number 104 in Rabale after they were selected for the state level football tournament.

Recently, Navi Mumbai Municipal Football League was organized at Yashwantrao Chavan Football Stadium, Nerul consisting of 10 teams from Zone 1 and Zone 2 of NMMC.

The 40 best players in the league were selected and given special training at Central Park, Ghansoli under the Thane District Football Association (TDFA).

A few of them were who performed well during the training session for another ten days of training. Jaiswal and Saroj were selected to represent the Thane district team in the state-level football tournament.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:44 AM IST