Navi Mumbai: NMMC Builds Special Toilet For Third Gender Citizens In Vashi As Part Of 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Campaign |

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is renowned for its innovative approaches to cleanliness. In line with their commitment to innovation, a dedicated special toilet has been erected in Kopri village, Vashi, catering to the needs of third-gender citizens. This initiative is part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign.

The inauguration of this special toilet recently took place, with notable third-gender individuals such as Anita Wadekar, Meera Pujari, Kalpana Pujari, Berlin, and Adah Jha in attendance.

Location of this facility updated on Google Maps

NMMC has constructed a total of 313 public and 297 community toilets throughout the city. The locations of these facilities are readily accessible on Google Maps, enabling citizens, commuters, and tourists to easily identify nearby toilet facilities for their convenience.

Recognizing the significance of third-gender citizens in society, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has actively engaged them in sanitation efforts and various social activities. The NGO 'Let's Celebrate Fitness' has played a pivotal role in integrating them into mainstream employment.

A demand for a separate toilet for third-gender individuals in the Turbhe ward within the NMMC jurisdiction, where a significant population of third-gender residents resides, was addressed by Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. Consequently, a specialized, separate toilet facility was constructed in Kopri village.

Previously, third-gender individuals had to use men's toilets to relieve themselves. Therefore, dedicated toilet facilities have been provided in areas where they live in significant numbers, featuring eight sitting toilet units. The construction cost for this project amounted to Rs 9 lakh.

