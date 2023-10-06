Navi Mumbai Hospital Preserves Kidney Of 56-Year-Old Woman With Ruptured Renal 10 Cm Tumour |

Navi Mumbai: Patient Mrs Sadhna Koli, a 56-year-old resident of Ulwe came in an emergency with sudden onset severe pain in the right side of the abdomen with nausea and vomiting. Her sonography was done and a plain CT report suggested a ruptured Angiomyolipoma. Timely intervention by Medicover Hospitals transformed the life of the patient.

A team led by Dr. Vikas Bhise, Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, and Dr. Dharmik Bhuva, Interventional Radiologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai successfully preserved the kidney of a ruptured rare tumour called Angiomyolipoma from a 56-Year-Old Woman. The patient is discharged and doing her daily activities without any scars from surgery.

Vikas Bhise, Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said, “Angiomyolipoma is one of the rare benign tumours of the Kidney 0.3 percent and even rare if it presents as rupture spontaneously. CT urography was done in her case to confirm the diagnosis. Till now, there are only case studies of ruptured angiomyolipoma. It is common in females and common to rupture in pregnancy. The patient was admitted and stabilized immediately.”

Dr Bhise Explains Details On The Case

Dr Bhise added, “Explaining all the possible options, angioembolisation was planned as opposed to the traditional nephrectomy approach. The tumor-feeding vessel was selectively embolised. With the help of an interventional radiologist Dr. Dharmik, the patient was taken to the Vascular and Interventional Radiology (VIR) facility, identified the blood vessel supplying the tumor, and selectively blocked the vessel to avoid removing the kidney. The surgery lasted for 30 minutes and the patient was discharged on 26 August. The patient recovered well and the tumor size reduced. Now the patient is following up and doing well. Her kidney was successfully preserved as opposed to doing a nephrectomy. If not addressed on time, there was a risk of complications like bleeding from the tumor and increased hematoma. We were successful in treating the patient due to the presence of all essential equipment and proficient consultants at the hospital.”

“I thank the doctors for their expertise in successfully removing the kidney tumor. This is a new chapter in my life as there is a renewed commitment to taking care of myself. I urge everyone to report symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting to the doctor without any delay for timely detection of any disease or ailment. I am forever indebted to the doctors for saving my life,” concluded the patient Mrs. Sadhna Koli.

