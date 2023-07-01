 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Area Receives 68.46 mm of Rainfall In 24 Hours, 10 tree-falling incidents
The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 81.4 mm, followed by Digha with 77 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 68.46 mm of rainfall from Friday at 8.30 am to Saturday at 8.30 am.

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 4 trees fall in the last 24 hours. In addition, the city saw 10 tree-falling incidents, and one plaster falling.

Ward-wise rainfall

Belapur – 57.6 mm

Nerul - 63.6 mm

Vashi - 59.2 mm

Koparkhairne- 71.8 mm

Airoli – 81.4 mm

Digha- 77.2 mm

Average - 68.46mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon – 579.56 mm

Incidence

Tree fall- 10

Morbe dam

Rainfall – 115 mm

Total Rainfall – 544 mm

Dam Level – 70.17 mtr

