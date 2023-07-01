Navi Mumbai: NMMC Area Receives 68.46 mm of Rainfall In 24 Hours, 10 tree-falling incidents

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 68.46 mm of rainfall from Friday at 8.30 am to Saturday at 8.30 am.
The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 81.4 mm, followed by Digha with 77 mm.
The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 4 trees fall in the last 24 hours. In addition, the city saw 10 tree-falling incidents, and one plaster falling.
Ward-wise rainfall
Belapur – 57.6 mm
Nerul - 63.6 mm
Vashi - 59.2 mm
Koparkhairne- 71.8 mm
Airoli – 81.4 mm
Digha- 77.2 mm
Average - 68.46mm
Total rainfall in this Monsoon – 579.56 mm
Incidence
Tree fall- 10
Morbe dam
Rainfall – 115 mm
Total Rainfall – 544 mm
Dam Level – 70.17 mtr
