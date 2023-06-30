Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Inspects Rain-Affected Areas In The City | Sourced photo

Amid continuous rainfall, in order to ensure the safety of residents in the city, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Rajesh Narvekar visited various areas in the city. He assessed the actual condition of the city and accordingly directed the engineering department to take measures.

The municipal commissioner Narvekar visited several locations, including the CBD Sector 6 Waste Dumping Centre and Market area, Nala and Sanpada area under the Sion Panvel Highway near Hardilia Company, Sector 17 Vashi - Turbhe Nala, and areas of Sectors 4, 5, 6, and 9 in Vashi, as well as Turbhe Sector 21.

Civic Chief Directs Officials To Remain Vigilant

He directed officials to remain vigilant. The Disaster Management Department Cell at the municipal corporation headquarters, ward offices and fire stations are on the alert to handle any eventuality.

In the event of falling trees or large branches obstructing traffic due to wind and rain, prompt action was taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Measures were also taken to prevent waterlogging and minimize disruptions to daily activities of citizens during heavy rainfall and high tides.

