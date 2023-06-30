Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Taluka Police Warn Revellers From Visiting Waterfalls During Monsoon

Small or big rivers, streams, lakes, dams, and embankments in Panvel taluk have started overflowing following continuous rainfalls. Panvel is one of the sought-after destinations for revellers during monsoons due to the abundance of streams and waterfalls. However, in the past, there were incidents of revellers drowning in the middle of the stream.
In order to prevent a similar situation, the Panvel Taluka police have banned entry to such places. It has put up notice boards, warning people of strict action for venturing inside it.
Deaths due to drowning
During the monsoon, people prefer to visit Karambali, Kondle, Morbe dams in the Panvel area. People from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel throng on weekends and holidays. Some people go deep into the waterfalls and wash away as they could not gauge the water level and current. Many of them lost their lives in the past.
Warning Boards put up
In order to prevent any such incidents from happening, Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil of Panvel Taluka Police Station has put up warning boards for the safety of tourists. Tourists have also been appealed to follow the instructions and orders of the police.
