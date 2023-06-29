Navi Mumbai: PMC Lifts Alternate Day Cuts After Dehrang Dam Overflows

Dehrang Dam |

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has lifted alternate day water cuts in the Old Panvel area after the Dehrang dam started overflowing after good rainfall in its catchment areas in the last few days. According to the PMC, the water supply is normal.

The dam has the capacity to store 3.125 cubic lakh meters and it supplies around 10 MLD of water daily.

PMC had imposed water cuts last week

Last week, the civic body had to impose water cuts after the water level of the Dehrang dam was depleted and it had hardly five days of water left. Dehrang Dam also known as Appasaheb Vedak Reservoir, which is the main source of water supply to Panvel City, catering to around 1.5 lakh population, has started releasing water from the dam since Wednesday as it was filled beyond its capacity.

This was the second consecutive year when water scarcity haunted residents of Old Panvel. The civic body issued a public notice regarding an alternate day water supply in the Old Panvel area from June 25 and requested to cooperate with the civic body.

PMC requires 30 MLD of water

The civic body requires around 30 MLD of water daily to meet the requirement. Apart from its own Dehrang Dam, it receives water from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Both MJP and MID already announced a water cut, the sharp depletion in Dehrang had forced the civic body to declare a water cut on an alternate day.

During 2017, 2018, and 2022 the civic body faced a similar situation when there was a poor or delayed monsoon and it supplied water on an alternate day. In 2022, the civic body had declared an alternate day water supply from May 28.

