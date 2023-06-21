Navi Mumbai: PMC To Supply Water Every Alternate Day As Dehrang Dam Depletes

Dehrang Dam |

This is the second consecutive year when the water scarcity haunts residents of Old Panvel. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public notice regarding an alternate day water supply in the Old Panvel area from June 25 and requested to cooperate with the civic body.

The water level Dehrang dam, which supplies water to the city, has depleted to an unusable level and the civic body does not have adequate water to meet the demand. The situation will improve only after the arrival of the monsoon. At present, only five days of water are left in the dam.

Dealing with scarcity of water in the past

During 2018, 2017, 2018, and 2022 the civic body faced a similar situation when there was a poor or delayed monsoon and it supplied water on an alternate day.

In 2022, the civic body had declared alternate day water supply from May 28.At present, the civic body needs around 30 MLD of water daily to supply around 1.5 populations in Old Panvel.

According to the PMC, from Wednesday, water will be supplied on alternate days. Earlier, the civic body had already imposed one day of water cuts in a week since February.

Read Also Panvel: PMC restores water supply from Dehrang Dam after good rainfall during the week