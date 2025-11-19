Mumbai Congress Begins Talks With Sharad Pawar To Build New Alliance For BMC Polls |

Days after announcing that it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own and stay out of the MVA framework, the Mumbai Congress has begun efforts to build a new alliance of like-minded parties for the upcoming civic polls.

In a significant move on Wednesday, a delegation of Mumbai Congress leaders met Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. NCP MP Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

The Congress delegation included Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad, former minister and MLA Aslam Shaikh, MLAs Amin Patel and Jyoti Gaikwad, and district president Ravi Bawkar, among others.

The Congress had earlier opposed the proposal to include the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), despite Uddhav and Raj Thackeray showing willingness to come together for local body elections. Subsequently, AICC Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala declared that the party would go solo for the BMC polls.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the party aims to contest the BMC elections in alliance with democratic and Constitution-respecting parties.

“Congress and NCP share a natural alliance. Both parties believe in democracy and constitutional values. Discussions with the NCP are underway, and a decision on the alliance will be taken soon,” Gaikwad said.

She added that the delegation held detailed discussions with Sharad Pawar regarding the upcoming BMC election. “The Congress hopes to form an alliance with the NCP. We have already spoken to NCP’s Mumbai president Rakhi Jadhav and other leaders. A joint meeting of leaders from both parties will be held soon, after which a final decision will be made,” she stated.

Responding to questions on including the MNS in any possible alliance, Gaikwad reiterated Congress’s clear stance. “Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut recently said that their party may contest on its own strength. If Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together, that is their decision and we welcome unity. But there has been no discussion with the Congress about including MNS,” she clarified.

“Whenever Congress has tied up with any party, it has done so based on a minimum common programme. The BMC election must be fought with like-minded, democratic parties. Mumbai is home to people from all parts of India and everyone has contributed to the city’s growth. Congress cannot align with parties that believe in intimidation or taking the law into their own hands,” Gaikwad said.

She added that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reflects the Congress ideology of connecting people through love and unity.

Gaikwad stressed that civic elections should focus on Mumbai’s real issues, not divisive politics of caste, region, language, or religion.

“The BMC election should be about problems faced by Mumbaikars. The city struggles with severe pollution, pothole-ridden roads, traffic congestion, water supply issues, gaps in healthcare and education, and rampant corruption in the BMC. Congress will raise all these issues strongly,” she said.