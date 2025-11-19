'New Criminal Laws Can Boost Maharashtra’s Conviction Rate To 90%,' Says CM Fadnavis |

The newly implemented criminal laws introduced by the Central Government have the potential to increase Maharashtra’s conviction rate to 90%, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. He emphasised that unlike the British-era criminal laws, the new framework recognises digital and electronic evidence, preventing accused persons from escaping due to destroyed or tampered records and ensuring timely justice for victims.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of a five-day exhibition at Azad Maidan showcasing various aspects of the new criminal laws. The exhibition demonstrates the entire process from registering an offence to securing the conviction of the accused through live practical displays.

‘Justice Over Punishment’: Fadnavis on Reforms

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act were originally drafted by the British to govern India, without mechanisms to ensure speedy justice for victims.

“The new laws prioritize justice over punishment. They ensure strict action against the guilty while guaranteeing timely justice to victims,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the government, as a trustee of the people, has framed these laws to strengthen democracy and deliver faster justice.

Conviction Rate Shows Steady Rise

Fadnavis pointed out that Maharashtra’s conviction rate, which stood at just 9% in 2013, has now increased to 53%. With the implementation of the new criminal laws, he said, this rate can rise to 90%.

Major Police Reforms Underway

The state has issued 14 government resolutions to introduce major reforms in the police force, including changes in recruitment rules and organizational restructuring.

“In recent years, more than 50,000 new posts have been filled. Maharashtra’s police force is already the best in the country, and efforts are underway to make it the best in the world,” he said.

Cybercrime, Forensics and Mobile Evidence Labs

Calling cybercrime a growing threat, the Chief Minister said Maharashtra houses the country’s best cyber lab.

“In recent days, we have successfully rescued over 60 girls from cyberbullying,” he added.

Mobile forensic vans are helping ensure transparent and efficient evidence verification, while advanced technologies are reducing pendency in forensic labs.

FIR Registration Made More Accessible

The new laws allow FIRs to be registered at any police station, regardless of the jurisdiction of the crime.

“This ensures that criminals fleeing to other states cannot escape the law,” Fadnavis said.

Additionally, citizens can now file e-FIRs, further improving accessibility and convenience.