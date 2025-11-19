Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Kabaddi Tournament Concludes; 1,500 Players Participate Under Guidance Of Piyush Goyal |

Under the guidance of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, the district-level Kabaddi tournament organised as part of the ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ and recognized by the Mumbai Suburban District Kabaddi Association concluded on Wednesday. Conceptualized by Goyal, the tournament was held from November 13 to 16 at the Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Kandivali (West). A total of 100 teams and nearly 1,500 players across boys, girls, men, and women’s categories showcased their sporting talent.

Winners Across Categories

In the boys’ category, Hit India, Malad emerged as the winner, while Jagdamba Krida Mandal finished as runner-up.

In the girls’ category, Aakash Sports Club, Malad, clinched the title, and Om Navmaharashtra Mandal, Borivali secured second place.

Division Winners

In the Second Division (Group B), Shri Siddhivinayak Krida Mandal, Dahisar, won the title, while Shambhuraje Krida Mandal, Borivali, were runners-up.

In the First Division (Group A), Sambhaji Krida Mandal, Kandivali (East) bagged the top spot, with Suraksha Krida Prabodhini, Malad, coming second.

Age-Group Performances

In the Under-14 category, S.T.S. secured first place, followed by Seth Gopalji Hemraj School.

In the Under-17 category, Nirmala College, Kandivali, clinched the title, while Minnal Boys stood as runners-up.

In the Under-19 category, Tamil Boys emerged as champions.

Senior Women's Category

In the senior women’s category, Aarambh Krida Mandal secured the top position, while Aakash Sports Club took the runner-up spot.

Organising Team Ensured Smooth Execution

The tournament ran smoothly due to the efforts of international referee and MahaMumbai Kabaddi League organizer,

Deepak (Bala) Tawde, Chairman of the North Mumbai District Kabaddi Association, along with Santosh Singh and team, Ankush More, national player Bhushan Mhatre, and ground management head Ram Sawant.

Maharashtra’s renowned commentator Rajesh Kule also thrilled spectators with his energetic commentary.

Piyush Goyal Praises Youth Participation

Goyal said: “It is a moment of great joy to witness the growing enthusiasm for sports among the youth of North Mumbai. The ‘MP Sports Festival’ is not just a competition but a celebration of unity, discipline, team spirit, and a healthy society. The determination and sporting excellence demonstrated by over 1,500 players in the Kabaddi tournament is truly commendable. Our efforts will continue to create even greater opportunities for sports development in North Mumbai in the coming times.”