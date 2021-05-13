Navi Mumbai: NMMC appeals housing societies to trim trees before monsoon - Check out list of ward-wise helpline numbers

In order to prevent any untoward incidents during the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to housing societies, private institutions, and establishments to get approval for tree trimming or pruning from respective ward offices. The civic body has also issued the contact number of all eight wards.

NMMC has already undertaken a number of works as part of pre-monsoon preparations in the city. this including timely trimming and pruning of trees to prevent tree falling incidents during the monsoon periods. Due to non-pruning of tree branches before monsoon season, a number of incidents are reported of tree, uprooting of trees in windstorms in housing societies and private establishments, and causing financial loses.