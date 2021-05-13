Navi Mumbai: NMMC appeals housing societies to trim trees before monsoon - Check out list of ward-wise helpline numbers

In order to prevent any untoward incidents during the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to housing societies, private institutions, and establishments to get approval for tree trimming or pruning from respective ward offices. The civic body has also issued the contact number of all eight wards.
NMMC has already undertaken a number of works as part of pre-monsoon preparations in the city. this including timely trimming and pruning of trees to prevent tree falling incidents during the monsoon periods. Due to non-pruning of tree branches before monsoon season, a number of incidents are reported of tree, uprooting of trees in windstorms in housing societies and private establishments, and causing financial loses.
Accordingly, the Tree Authority of NMMC has appealed to all such establishments and housing societies to apply at their respective ward office for tree pruning or trimming approval and complete the pruning in time to prevent such accidents during monsoons.
"All Co-operative housing societies, private institutions, and private establishments should inspect the trees in their area and obtain the necessary permission for pruning of trees as per the requirement from the ward office," said a senior civic official. He added that permission obtained from ward offices will be valid for a period of 2 months only and also, the pruning of trees should be undertaken immediately after getting the permission.
Ward offices and contact number:
Belapur: 022 27570610
Nerul: 022 27707669
Vashi: 022 27655370
Turbhe / Sanpada: 022 27834069
Koparkhairane: 022 27542406
Ghansoli: 022 27692489
Airoli: 022 27792114
Digha: 022 27769410
