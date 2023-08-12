Navi Mumbai: Nigerian National Held For Illegal Stay In Kharghar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national for staying illegally in the country. He was caught when police were carrying out a raid in search of contraband in sector 2 Kharghar and the accused tried to flee, after seeing the police.

A case has been registered at Kharghar police station under the Foreign National Act and the Passport Act. The arrested person has been identified as Obidike Ebuka, a resident of sector 12 in Kharghar.

According to police, the ANC team was in a search operation for drug peddlers in the area on Wednesday morning. The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, and they were trying to identify and apprehend drug peddling in that area.

Police Nabbed Him On Suspicion

During the operation, the team noticed a Nigerian citizen, Obidike Ebuka, acting suspiciously on the road near Khushi Medical Stores in Sector-2 of Kharghar. As the police approached, Ebuka attempted to flee. However, he was caught by the police. Subsequently, the police sought his passport and visa which he failed to show. Later, the police came to know that he was residing illegally without valid documents at sector 12 in Kharghar. The Visa had already expired and he did not leave the country.

