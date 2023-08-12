Navi Mumbai: Mangrove Clean Up Drive Initiative Of Environment Life Foundation Turns 3

Environment Life Foundation's founder Dharmesh Barai and a member on a clean up drive | FPJ

The initiative of cleaning mangroves by Environment Life Foundation will turn 3 years on August 15. The journey started by a group of mangrove soldiers will complete 3 years or 156 weeks without a pause. On August 15, the drive will be carried out at Shiv Mandir, Karave Jetty, opposite Jewel of Navi Mumbai along Palm Beach Road in Nerul from 7 to 10 am.

Environment Life Foundation

Dharmesh Barai, Founder of Environment Life Foundation said that they are excited to invite all patrons, members, mangrove soldiers and others on 3 years of Mangrove Cleanup drive and celebrate Independence Day in the valley of Mangroves.

The Mangrove Cleanup Drive was initiated by three dedicated Navi Mumbai volunteers and led by Barai. Since its inception on August 15, 2020, this endeavour has been going strong for 156 weeks, marking a remarkable three-year journey.

“Throughout this time, our team has encountered numerous challenges and triumphs, all while relentlessly working towards the protection of mangroves and the conservation of biodiversity. Our efforts have covered a vast area spanning from Nerul to Kamothe, and we are proud to share that over 35 thousand citizens have joined us in this vital cause,” said Barai.

Contact

For more information/ Collaboration/ Association visit our social pages or write to us at ienvironmentlife@gmail.com or call +91 9773274296/+91 83292 13062