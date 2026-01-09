 Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: After more than four months of investigation, Ulwe police have registered a negligence case against a contractor in connection with the death of a 23-year-old electrician who had fallen from the third floor while working at a residential building in Ulwe Sector 26.

The incident had occurred around 5.15 pm on August 31 at Prime Nilkanth building, where Chandankumar Balkeshwar Sharma was carrying out electrical board work on the third floor. He lost his balance and fell, dying on the spot.

Initially, the police had registered an accidental death case. However, during the course of the probe, it emerged that the contractor, Manish Kanubhai Nakarani (54), had allegedly made workers carry out work at height without providing mandatory safety equipment such as helmets, safety belts and protective nets.

Police said the lack of basic safety measures directly led to Sharma’s fatal fall. Based on these findings, Ulwe police have now booked the contractor for negligence and initiated further legal action. The investigation is ongoing.

