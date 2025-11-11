 Navi Mumbai News: Shwetambar Jain Trust Seeks CIDCO Land In Kharghar To Build Place Of Worship
Navi Mumbai News: Shwetambar Jain Trust Seeks CIDCO Land In Kharghar To Build Place Of Worship

The trust noted that while Plot No. 27B in the same sector has already been allotted to the Digambar Jain Trust, the Shwetambar sect currently lacks a dedicated venue for prayers, rituals, and religious gatherings.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:59 AM IST
article-image
CIDCO | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Shree Shwetambar Jain Charitable Trust, Kharghar, has formally requested the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to allot Plot No. 27A in Sector 19A, Kharghar a plot reserved for minorities for establishing a Shwetambar Jain place of worship.

Trust Highlights Need for Dedicated Religious Space

In a letter addressed to CIDCO’s Social Service Officer in Belapur, the trust highlighted the need for a separate worship space for the Shwetambar Jain community, which has over 350 families residing in Kharghar. The trust noted that while Plot No. 27B in the same sector has already been allotted to the Digambar Jain Trust, the Shwetambar sect currently lacks a dedicated venue for prayers, rituals, and religious gatherings.

Distinct Customs and Rituals Between Sects

The trust explained that although both Digambar and Shwetambar sects follow the same Jain philosophy, their customs, attire, and rituals differ significantly. This distinction, the letter stated, necessitates the establishment of independent places of worship for each sect to accommodate their respective religious practices.

Community Lacks Space for Daily and Festive Rituals

“At present, our community has no suitable venue for daily prayers or to observe important rituals like Samayik, Pratikraman, Tirthankar Kalyanak, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, Navpadji Oli, and Paryushan Parva,” the trust stated in its letter.

Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Weekend & Fast-Track Marriage Registration With Same-Day Certificates
Call for Inclusivity and Harmony

The trustees emphasized that allotting the adjoining minority-reserved plot to the Shwetambar Jain Charitable Trust would promote religious inclusivity and social harmony within the diverse communities of Kharghar.

CIDCO officials have yet to respond to the request. The proposal, if approved, will provide the Shwetambar Jain community with its first dedicated religious space in the area.

