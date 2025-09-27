Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Police Constable Somnath Phapale Found Dead In Taloja Creek; DNA Confirms Identity

Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale |

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Rabale police constable Somnath Kashinath Phapale (31) has been resolved, with DNA test results confirming that the body recovered from Taloja creek earlier this week was indeed his.

Body Handed to Family

Police handed over the body to Phapale’s family on Friday for the final rites. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Kalamboli police station, which will now carry out further investigations into the circumstances of his death.

Investigation Underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Kadam said, “We haven’t found any suicide note. As of now, we haven’t learnt of any domestic or financial issues faced by him. We are still investigating the reason behind the step.”

Disappearance Details

Phapale, who was posted at Rabale police station, had gone missing on September 5 after completing his night duty in Vashi. His motorcycle was later found abandoned in Turbhe, after which he was last seen taking an autorickshaw towards Taloja. His trail ended near his Kalamboli residence, close to where his body was eventually recovered behind Purusharth petrol pump.

Personal Background

The constable, originally from Ahalyanagar, had been living in Kalamboli with his wife. He was married two years ago.

Protests and SIT Formation

His disappearance had triggered protests last week by his relatives and villagers outside Vashi police station, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 11 officials and headed by ACP Dharmapal Bansode. The SIT had carried out extensive searches across Navi Mumbai creeks before the body was found.

Possible Suicide

While police believe it may be a case of suicide, they are continuing to probe other possible angles.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/