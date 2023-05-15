Navi Mumbai news: PMC forms disaster management cell ahead of monsoon

Representative image | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up a 24x7 disaster management cell (DMC). The cell, formed in collaboration with the Fire Rescue Department, will address emergencies during the monsoon.

According to civic officials, the Disaster Management Cell consists of personnel from various departments involved in monsoon-related activities, such as the Fire Department, Garden Department, and Solid Waste Management Department.

“The departments' responsibility together will ensure swift response and assistance during emergencies or natural calamities. We are in the process of finalizing the team and will soon announce helpline information," said the official.

PMC to share guidelines over monsoon-related diseases

Taking a lesson from the previous year’s rainfall, residents are also being educated about preparedness. The civic body has also planned to issue guidelines on monsoon-related diseases and has received demands from social organisations.