 Navi Mumbai: Kharghar's Ramsheth Thakur Public School secures 100% result in CBSE class 10, 12 exams
Bhagyashree Sharad Surase secured first position in the school by scoring 97.20% marks, followed by Adinath Apte with 95.80% and Prithvi Pravin Patil with 95.60%. According to the school, Surase achieved this success without any coaching classes.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar | File

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar has achieved 100% results in both CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. The school received praise for its outstanding performance.

In the 12th class, all 179 students of the school passed the examination, with 139 students from the Science stream and 40 students from the Commerce stream.

Similarly, in the class 10 examination, all 252 students of the school passed. Parth Butte secured the first position with a score of 98.40%, followed by Tarjani Pastagiya in second place with 98.20%. Tushar Chinchankar and Parth Kshirsagar jointly secured the third position with a score of 98%.

The school also recorded impressive subject-wise achievements, with students excelling in Mathematics, Physical Education, Artificial Intelligence, Marathi, Social Science, and English.

