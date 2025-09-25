Navi Mumbai News: Over 2 Lakh Students And 25,000 Citizens Join NMMC’s Massive ‘One Day, One Together, One Hour’ Cleanliness Drive

NMMC’s massive cleanliness drive sees over 2 lakh students and 25,000 citizens join hands in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a massive show of public participation, more than 2 lakh students from municipal and private schools and over 25,000 citizens, civic officials, and sanitation workers took part in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ‘One Day, One Together, One Hour’ cleanliness drive on September 25.

Campaign Under Swachh Bharat Mission

The initiative, conducted under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission, was held simultaneously across all eight ward office areas under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Drive at Parsik Hill

At Parsik Hill in CBD Belapur, a large-scale drive was carried out along the stretch from Apollo Hospital up to the hilltop. Dr. Shinde himself participated alongside 750 officers, staff, sanitation workers, NGO representatives, morning walkers, and NSS students, lending momentum to the campaign.

Civic and Healthcare Participation

According to NMMC, more than 12,000 civic employees, sanitation staff, and cleanliness volunteers participated in the ward-level drives, while 5,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital sanitation workers, joined in from civic and private health facilities.

Commissioner’s Statement on Impact

“The success of this campaign shows what can be achieved when citizens, civic staff, and students come together with a shared sense of responsibility. Cleanliness is not just a one-day activity, but a continuous effort towards a healthier and more sustainable city,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Wider Reach of Campaign

The campaign was also extended to schools, colleges, hospitals, markets, industrial units, offices, housing societies, and various public spaces, making it one of the largest-ever civic-led cleanliness initiatives in Navi Mumbai.

