 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, launched on September 17, has received an enthusiastic response from women and children, with 3,862 beneficiaries availing health check-ups and treatment on the very first day, said NMMC spokesperson. The drive will continue till October 2 across the municipal limits.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde inaugurated the initiative at Vashi Public Hospital. Special medical camps are being held at three municipal hospitals, two maternity and child hospitals, and 26 urban primary health centres.

Under the programme, women are offered screenings for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, anemia and tuberculosis, along with counseling and maternal-child health services. Adolescents and children are also being covered through nutrition checks, vaccinations, and disease detection. Specialist consultations in gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, psychiatry and dentistry are part of the package.

Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Avoid Airport Mix-Up When Flying In & Out Of Mumbai
On the launch day, 1,450 women underwent general health checks, 1,454 women received cancer screening, while 1,023 boys and 923 girls availed pediatric health examinations, said Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade.

The campaign also includes awareness drives on organ donation, blood donation camps, and the preparation of Ayushman Bharat and ABHA cards for beneficiaries.

“Women and children have shown encouraging participation in the check-up camps. We urge all women in Navi Mumbai to take advantage of this free health service for themselves and their children,” Dr. Shinde said.

