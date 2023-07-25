 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 66.23mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Digha ward with 86.20 mm, followed by Airoli with 72.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents.  

 Rainfall Data

Belapur -  64.80 mm

Nerul -      66.00 mm

Vashi -      48.80 mm

Koparkhairne- 59.20 mm

Airoli - 72.40 mm

Digha- 86.20 mm

------------------------------------

Average - 66.23 mm

Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1528.15 mm

Incidents

Tree fall - 04 

Morbe dam status update

Rainfall - 125.00  mm

Total Rainfall - 2207.60  mm

Dam Level - 82.59 mtr 

Morbe Dam Status

Rainfall – 307 mm

Total Rainfall - 1754.00 mm

Dam Level - 79.25 mtr

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 116.66 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai News: 86 People Visit Free Health Checkup Camp Organised By NGO Jayashree Foundation,...

Navi Mumbai News: 86 People Visit Free Health Checkup Camp Organised By NGO Jayashree Foundation,...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Road Near IT Park In Goregaon Caves In; Bus Overturns In Maharashtra's...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Road Near IT Park In Goregaon Caves In; Bus Overturns In Maharashtra's...

Ajit Pawar Urges NCP Supporters To Refrain From Demanding CM Seat For Him After Strain On Ruling...

Ajit Pawar Urges NCP Supporters To Refrain From Demanding CM Seat For Him After Strain On Ruling...

FPJ Cyber Secure: 'Fraudster Operating Through Instagram Ruined Our Maldives Vacation Plan,' Thane...

FPJ Cyber Secure: 'Fraudster Operating Through Instagram Ruined Our Maldives Vacation Plan,' Thane...