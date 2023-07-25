Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 66.23mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Digha ward with 86.20 mm, followed by Airoli with 72.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents.
Rainfall Data
Belapur - 64.80 mm
Nerul - 66.00 mm
Vashi - 48.80 mm
Koparkhairne- 59.20 mm
Airoli - 72.40 mm
Digha- 86.20 mm
------------------------------------
Average - 66.23 mm
Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1528.15 mm
Incidents
Tree fall - 04
Morbe dam status update
Rainfall - 125.00 mm
Total Rainfall - 2207.60 mm
Dam Level - 82.59 mtr
Morbe Dam Status
Rainfall – 307 mm
Total Rainfall - 1754.00 mm
Dam Level - 79.25 mtr