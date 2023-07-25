Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 66.23 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 66.23mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Digha ward with 86.20 mm, followed by Airoli with 72.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents.

Rainfall Data

Belapur - 64.80 mm

Nerul - 66.00 mm

Vashi - 48.80 mm

Koparkhairne- 59.20 mm

Airoli - 72.40 mm

Digha- 86.20 mm

------------------------------------

Average - 66.23 mm

Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1528.15 mm

Incidents

Tree fall - 04

Morbe dam status update

Rainfall - 125.00 mm

Total Rainfall - 2207.60 mm

Dam Level - 82.59 mtr

Morbe Dam Status

Rainfall – 307 mm

Total Rainfall - 1754.00 mm

Dam Level - 79.25 mtr