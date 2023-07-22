Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 116.66 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

From Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced significant rainfall, with an average of 116.66 mm. Vashi ward recorded the highest rainfall at 151.40 mm, followed closely by Koparkhairne with 140.20 mm. During this period, the civic jurisdiction also witnessed six fire calls and one landslide incident.

Rainfall Distribution in NMMC Area

The rainfall data for various wards in the NMMC area is as follows:

- Belapur: 90.30 mm

- Nerul: 92.40 mm

- Vashi: 151.40 mm

- Koparkhairne: 140.20 mm

- Airoli: 108.20 mm

- Digha: 117.50 mm

The average rainfall in the NMMC area during this period was recorded at 116.66 mm, indicating substantial precipitation across the region.

Cumulative Rainfall in the Current Monsoon

The total rainfall in the current monsoon season has reached 1385.28 mm, indicating the persistence of heavy rains in the region.

During this period, NMMC authorities dealt with six incidents of tree falls and two cases of waterlogging, highlighting the challenges posed by the heavy rainfall.

In the neighbouring Morbe dam area, a rainfall of 83.00 mm was recorded during the same period. The total rainfall in the Morbe dam area for the monsoon season has reached 1929.60 mm, resulting in the dam level reaching 80.45 mtr.

