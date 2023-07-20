Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 141.10 MM Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Two Fire Calls

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 141.10 mm of rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward with 206.20 .5 mm, followed by Nerul with 183.2 mm.
The civic jurisdiction also witnessed six fire calls and one landslide incident.
Rainfall Data
Belapur - 206.20 mm
Nerul - 183.20 mm
Vashi - 108.10 mm
Koparkhairne- 118.40 mm
Airoli - 113.60 mm
Digha- 117.10 mm
Average - 141.10 mmTotal Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1230.09 mmIncidence
Tree fall - 06
Water Logging - 02
Fire Call - 01
Landslide - 01Morbe Dam Status
Rainfall – 307 mm
Total Rainfall - 1754.00 mm
Dam Level - 79.25 mtr