 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 141.10 MM Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Two Fire Calls
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 141.10 MM Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Two Fire Calls

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed six fire calls and one landslide incident.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Headquarters | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 141.10 mm of rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward with 206.20 .5 mm, followed by Nerul with 183.2 mm.

Rainfall Data

Belapur - 206.20 mm
Nerul -     183.20 mm
Vashi -     108.10 mm
Koparkhairne- 118.40 mm
Airoli - 113.60 mm
Digha- 117.10 mm
----------------------------------
Average - 141.10 mmTotal Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1230.09 mmIncidence

Tree fall - 06
Water Logging - 02
Fire Call - 01
Landslide - 01Morbe Dam Status
Rainfall – 307 mm
Total Rainfall - 1754.00 mm
Dam Level - 79.25 mtr

