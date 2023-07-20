Raigad Landslide: Irsalwadi Tribal Locality Not Landslide-Prone, Says Geological Survey Of India Report | ANI

Navi Mumbai: Irsalwadi has not been included in the list of potential fissure sites as per Geological Survey of India (GSI) report. The Khalapur taluka recorded a total of 499 mm of rain in the last 3 days from 17 July to 19 July.

Area Not Accessible By Road

"Irsalwadi is located in a very remote area, there is no road available for vehicles. It falls under Mauje Chowk in Manivali village and is accessible on foot only," said an official from Raigad District Collector.

Landslides Hampering Relief Operations

At present, heavy rainfall and some landslides are still occurring at the site of the incident, which is hampering the rescue operations. However, under the guidance of the NDRF team, rescue operations with the help of local NGOs are going on at 'war' level.

Meanwhile the number of casualty reached 10.

