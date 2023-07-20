Landslide In Maharashtra's Raigad: 22 People Rescued, Many Feared Trapped; Visuals Of Rescue Operations Surface

NDRF team at the spot | Twitter

An incident of landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.

The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More updates below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NDRF Pune team tweeted a video from the site of incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said.

(This is breaking news. More details are awaited)

Read Also Raigad Collector Declares School and College Holiday Amidst Heavy Rains and Red Alert

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)