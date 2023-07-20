Landslide In Maharashtra's Raigad: 22 People Rescued, Many Feared Trapped; Visuals Of Rescue Operations Surface

An incident of landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.
The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.
Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris.
More updates below
Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district.
NDRF Pune team tweeted a video from the site of incident.
"We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said.
(This is breaking news. More details are awaited)
