Navi Mumbai News: MLA Baldi demands to name stations on Nerul-Uran after local villages | Surced Photo

While the operation of the whole stretch of Nerul/Belapur-Uran railway line has not yet started, demands to change the names of stations have started coming. Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi has demanded to give stations names after historical and traditional villages of the area.

MLA Baldi met the Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav in Delhi on May 23 with his demand.

Got assurance from Min Vaishnaw: MLA

As per his demand, the name of Dronagiri station should be Bokadvira Dronagiri and similarly, Navghar instead of Nhava Sheva. In the same way, the name of Ranjanpada station should be Dhootum. Baldi said that the names he suggested are either local village names or there is some historical importance.

“I have suggested name keeping sentiments of local people,” said Baldi. He said that he got an assurance from Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister, to look into their demand. Baldi was accompanied by Sarpanches of the respective village

Kharkopar to Uran line

The work on the remaining stretch from Kharkopar station to Uran station has been completed and even the Safety Commissioner for Railways already conducted trial runs. However, a few civil works needed to be corrected which were underway.

The Central Railway is already running services from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar station. The operation on the whole stretch is likely to be started within a month.