 Navi Mumbai News: Job Fair In Remembrance Of PAP Leader Late DB Patil Today In Panvel
The mega job fair will be attended by State Industries Minister and Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant and State Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
DB Patil | FPJ

In remembrance of the late D B Patil, the leader of the project affected people, a mega job fair is being conducted in Panvel on Saturday by the D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All-Party Action Committee in association with District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre Raigad- Alibaug and others.

article-image

Opportunity for unemployed youth

The mega job fair will be attended by State Industries Minister and Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant and State Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha. This fair is being conducted from 9 am at Mahatma Phule Hall of Agri Samaj Mandal, Panvel.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday at Mahatma Phule Hall of Agri Samaj Mandal in Panvel under the chairmanship of the vice president of the action committee, former MP, Ramsheth Thakur. This job fair will be a golden opportunity for unemployed youth.

All party action committee chairman Dashrath Patil, vice chairman former MP Ramsheth Thakur, working president MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, and former MP Dr Sanjeev Naik, among others, will be present. 

article-image

