Indore: Over 200 Youths Get Jobs Through Job Fair 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 youths of the district got jobs in reputed private sector companies in a job fair held on Thursday. As per the instructions of collector Dr Ilayaraja T, continuous employment fairs are being organised in the district to provide employment to unemployed youth. Today an employment fair was organised at the District Employment Office in which more than 200 youths were initially selected for the job through interviews by representatives of 11 companies.

Deputy director employment PS Mandloi informed that a total of 351 youths got themselves registered in this one-day job fair. Out of these, a total of 212 young men and women were initially selected by the representatives of 11 companies. The youths were selected for the posts of sales executive, speaker, insurance advisor, operator, marketing, security guard, team leader, telecaller, receptionist, helper etc.