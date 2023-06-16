Indore: Musicians Take Centre Stage, Delight With Their Voice 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Musicians who usually remain in the background of singers stepped up and showcased their vocal talents at a music programme on Monday. The Muse Temple event, held at the Pritamlal Dua Auditorium and conducted by Annu Sharma, saw keyboardists Harshad Shegaonkar, Rupak Jadhav, Yogesh Dubey and Abhijeet Gaur, bass guitarist Guddu Mishra, Prashant Gour, tabla players Hemendra Mahavar and Vijay Rao, octoped player Ankit Bhavsar, guitarist Vikas Jain, and Sandeep Verma enthral the audience with their voices.

Music was composed by Dipesh Jain, Rajesh Mishra, Achin Jadhav, and Ravi Khede, with special guests Chandu Rao Shinde, Abhishek Gawde, and Rajendra Kaushik adding to the enjoyable evening.