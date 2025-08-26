 Ulwe–Belapur Road Riddled With Potholes, Commuters Fear For Safety Ahead Of Navi Mumbai Airport Opening
Ulwe–Belapur Road Riddled With Potholes, Commuters Fear For Safety Ahead Of Navi Mumbai Airport Opening

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

The Ulwe–Belapur road, a key connector to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is riddled with potholes, leaving commuters frustrated and inconvenienced.

Rains Worsen Road Condition

Heavy rains have worsened the already poor condition of the road, triggering traffic snarls and increasing the risk of accidents. Vehicles skid frequently, travel times have stretched endlessly, and residents say the daily commute has turned into a nightmare.

Residents Speak Out

"The road is the main connector to the upcoming airport and while the authorities have been claiming that it will get open soon, this is the condition of the road leading to the airport. The patch from Belapur to Ulwe does not take more than 15 minutes but with the potholes and traffic, it takes close to an hour," said Prakash C, a resident of Ulwe.

Lack of Development Adds to Woes

Another resident, Ranjini Nair, pointed out that Ulwe still lacks proper infrastructure. "May it be for a good hospital, petrol pump or even to visit a mall or theatre, one has to go out of Ulwe but because of the roads, one just doesn't feel like stepping out," she said. The pothole-laden road is seen on both lanes, which causes heavy traffic jams at peak hours.

Authority Blame Game

An official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stated, "Our jurisdiction ends near the flyover; after that the road falls under NHAI. If we received complaints, we would forward it to them."

Residents Demand Immediate Action

Ulwe residents are now demanding immediate and durable repairs, stressing that a world-class airport cannot be supported by such crumbling infrastructure.

