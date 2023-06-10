 Navi Mumbai News: Free Book Distribution Programme Held In Kalamboli
Navi Mumbai News: Free Book Distribution Programme Held In Kalamboli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Free Book Distribution Programme | Amit Srivastava

A free notebook and book distribution programme was organised by Ramdas Shewale Foundation and Shiv Sena Kalamboli Unit on the occasion of the birthday of Ramdas Shewale Saheb. The free notebook distribution program was held at Shree Dutt Kripa Apartment on Thursday.

Excellent students receive honours

On this occasion, books and notebooks were distributed to needy school students and students who excelled in academics and competitive exams were honoured. Students were also guided for their future careers.

On this occasion Shiv Sena Kalamboli City Chief Tukaram Sarak, along with Ananda Mane, Sukhdev Sath, Deepak Kodate, Ranjit Phadtare, Atul Tarange and President of Ramdas Shewale Foundation Shrikant Phalke, Virat Pawar, Sudhir Thombre, Subhash Ghadge, Vaibhav Londhe, Dada Tupe were present.

