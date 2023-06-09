Navi Mumbai: 50-Year-Old From Yemen Gets New Lease Of Life After Successful Tumour Operation At City Hospital

Navi Mumbai: 50-Year-Old From Yemen Gets New Lease Of Life After Successful Tumour Operation | Sourced Photo

Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai successfully treated a 50-year-old Yemeni man diagnosed with a rare brain tumor that was pressing his optic nerve through transnasal endoscopic tumor excision surgery. The neurosurgical team was led by Dr Harish R Naik, Consultant Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Dr Rajendra Waghela, Consultant ENT Surgeon, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai to give the patient a second lease of life.

Ebrahim, a resident of Yemen was jolted out of his normal routine owing to vision disturbance. Unfortunately, the patient also experienced severe headaches which gave him a tough time. The patient consulted various medicos back in Yemen who prescribed him medication that provided relief for the time being. The patient’s condition started deteriorating owing to which he was unable to do his daily chores with ease.

Patient had already undergone angioplasty

The patient had already undergone an angioplasty in the past by Dr Brajesh Kunwar, Director of Cardiac Science and was on antiplatelet. The patient’s family ran from pillar to post to provide him that much-needed relief from these symptoms. However, the patient’s family approached Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai wherein his life was saved.

Doctors talk about surgery, tumours

Dr Harish R Naik, Consultant Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said, “On arrival in an emergency on 12 May, the patient had severe headaches and partial vision loss. His MRI of the brain revealed a pituitary gland tumor of approximately 3x4 cm pressing on the optic nerve. This tumor is rare and is seen in 10 per 1 lakh population. He was scheduled to undergo transnasal endoscopic tumor excision surgery for tumor removal. His family was counseled before the surgery regarding the benefits and risks involved, and the antiplatelet was stopped 7 days before the surgery.”

Dr Harish Naik added, “Pituitary tumors can cause hormone problems and vision loss. So, endoscopic surgery is performed through the nose to remove tumors from the pituitary gland and skull base. In this minimally invasive surgery, the surgeon works through the nostrils with a tiny endoscope camera and light to remove tumors with long instruments. This technique uses a small incision at the back of the nasal cavity and causes little disruption of the nasal tissues. The tumor was removed without any scar on the head. Tumor removal often reverses vision problems and restores normal hormone balance."

Patient discharged on May 20

The surgery lasted for 3 hours and the patient was discharged on May 20. "After the surgery, the patient’s condition is better now. This surgery provided immediate relief to him from symptoms of partial vision loss and headaches. Not treating him at the right time could have led to vision loss damage to the pituitary gland, seizures, hormonal disturbances. The recent advancements in technology and skilled expertise of our team of doctors made it possible for us to manage high-risk tumor cases with accuracy and precision, ” said Dr Harish Naik.

“I was having unbearable headaches and vision disturbances due to which I was unable to focus on anything. I tried many medications and home remedies but nothing worked in my favor. My world turned upside down after the tumor diagnosis. I was totally unaware of it. I thank the entire team of doctors who took limitless efforts to remove the tumor and help me to lead the life that I have always dreamt of. My headaches have disappeared now and I can see properly,” concluded the patient Mr Ebrahim. He highly recommends Medicover Hospital for management of such Brain tumor cases.