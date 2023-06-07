 Gujarat: Cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi, Who Performed Around 16,000 Surgeries, Dies Due To Heart Attack At 41
Dr Gaurav Gandhi earned his basic medical degree in Jamnagar and specialized in cardiology in Ahmedabad before returning to his hometown to establish his practice.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a prominent cardiologist hailing from Jamnagar, Gujarat, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning due to a heart attack. With a career spanning numerous successful surgeries, Dr Gandhi, 41 years old, had performed operations on around 16,000 individuals throughout his medical tenure.

Sudden Demise Of The Cardiologist

According to reports by Aaj Tak, Dr Gandhi attended to patients as usual on Monday and returned home to Palace Road in Jamnagar that evening. He had dinner and went to bed without displaying any complaints or changes in his behavior. However, the next day at 6 am, when family members went to wake him up, they discovered him unconscious and immediately rushed him to the hospital.

Gandhi Was Pronounced Dead At The Hospital

Despite the swift response and medical intervention, Dr Gandhi was pronounced dead at the hospital, leaving behind a void in the medical community and the lives of his loved ones.

A Notable Career

Dr Gaurav Gandhi earned his basic medical degree in Jamnagar and specialized in cardiology in Ahmedabad before returning to his hometown to establish his practice. He was actively involved in the 'Halt Heart Attacks' campaign on Facebook, showcasing his dedication to raising awareness about heart health and prevention strategies.

