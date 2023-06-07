Indore: Weight-loss robotic surgery performed on 250 kg patient

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a new life to a patient weighing 250 kg, a team of surgeons of Mohak Hi-Tech Hospital performed Asia’s first robotic banded gastric bypass surgery, recently.

A team led by Dr Mohit Bhandari and Dr Mahak Bhandari utilised SureForm AI-based stapler, to perform the surgery on the 250-kg patient who also suffered from severe diabetes.

According to Dr Bhandari, the patient is expected to lose 20 to 25 kg within just 8 days after the surgery. He further added that this technique is highly advanced and provides greater accuracy and safety during surgical procedures, resulting in better outcomes for patients with extreme obesity.

Dr Mahak Bhandari, director of the hospital, stated that in the future, robotic surgery will make cancer, hernia, uterus, transplant surgeries, and other treatments much easier, resulting in numerous benefits for patients, such as fewer complications, minimal body impact, reduced pain, less blood loss and scarring, lower risk of infection, and fewer hospital stays and follow-up visits. The hospital administration has claimed to have performed over 2,500 successful robotic surgeries in various fields.

