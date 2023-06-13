 Navi Mumbai News: City's AAP Unit Holds Protest In Digha Over Delhi Ordinance Row
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: City's AAP Unit Holds Protest In Digha Over Delhi Ordinance Row

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP held a peaceful protest at Digha Lake on Thane-Belapur Road against the ordinance by the Modi Government to control bureaucrats of Delhi. The protest was led by Santosh Kedare, the Youth President of AAP Navi Mumbai, and Devram Suryavanshi, Airoli Assembly Constituency President of AAP Navi Mumbai.

The protest received support from the AAP Digha node. A good number of party workers including Airoli Node Women President Aarti Sonawane, volunteers, and committee members such as Santosh Gawli from Airoli and Arjun Nandure, President of Digha Ward No. 1 were present.

After the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of AAP to have control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government brought an ordinance. The outfit alleged that BJP is flouting the Supreme Court's order and attempting to encroach on the authority of the Delhi government by passing an ordinance in Parliament. These actions have triggered widespread protests across Maharashtra as well.

