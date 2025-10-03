Maharashtra Mountaineering Federation AGM Pledges Fort Heritage Drive, Safety Push |

Pune: The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, held at Valane in Mulshi taluka, highlighted key initiatives to promote mountaineering, environmental awareness, and heritage conservation across the state.

International Mountain Day Celebrations

During deliberations, members resolved to celebrate International Mountain Day on December 11 with a series of programs across Maharashtra, aiming to inspire citizens to connect with mountains and the environment.

Awareness Around Shivaji Maharaj’s Forts

The federation will also spearhead an awareness campaign around the 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently accorded World Heritage status. The initiative will focus on connecting citizens, especially the youth, with Maharashtra’s historical and cultural pride.

State-Level ‘Build a Fort’ Competition

Another major decision was to organize a state-level ‘Build a Fort’ competition, designed to encourage creativity and deepen public understanding of fort architecture and history.

Emphasis on Safety and Rescue

Members stressed the importance of safety in trekking and mountaineering. They called for wider publicity of the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC), which provides 24/7 emergency assistance in the Sahyadri region.

New Leadership Elected

The meeting concluded with the unopposed election of the federation’s new executive committee. Veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe of Pune was chosen as the President, bringing his experience to guide the organization’s future initiatives.