Navi Mumbai: NMMC Garden Department Workers On Hunger Strike, Allege ₹6.48-Crore Wage Scam |

Navi Mumbai: The workers’ protest entered its third day with union leaders leveling serious allegations of large-scale corruption in salary disbursement. According to protestors, 20 workers forced into retirement have not received minimum wages for their dependents despite repeated appeals.

Hunger Strike for Minimum Wages

Workers employed in the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are staging a hunger strike through the Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, demanding payment of minimum wages and justice for affected employees.

Wage Discrepancies Exposed

Protesting workers alleged that although they are officially shown to receive ₹27,000 per month, only ₹12,000 actually reaches them. The remaining amount is allegedly siphoned off, creating a gap of nearly ₹1.5 lakh per worker annually.

Scale of Misappropriation

Union figures claim that for 40 workers, the siphoned amount reaches ₹6 lakh every month — amounting to ₹72 lakh over 24 months.

On a broader scale, with 200 workers on the attendance register, the alleged misappropriation climbs to ₹54 lakh per month, translating to a staggering ₹6.48 crore in just one year.

Workers Demand Probe

“While the officials enjoy the cream, the workers are left hungry,” the unions charged, alleging other forms of corruption were also rampant within the system. They demanded an immediate probe and justice for the employees.