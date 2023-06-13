 Navi Mumbai News: BCT Law College, Panvel Holds Workshop On Plastic Pollution Control
“Plastic is the major source of pollution on land, water and air. There is a need to create public awareness and check the use of plastic in daily life right from the student age,” said Law College Principal Dhanshree Kadam

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

The excessive use of single-use plastic will have a dangerous impact on the environment and human life. It is better to stop its use, said Gargi Geedh of Green Work Trust at a workshop on 'Human Efforts to Control Plastic Pollution' organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College, Panvel of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan to mark World Environment Day.

Awareness from a very young age

On this occasion, Principal Dhanshree Kadam, Assistant Professor Dr. Students of Law College along with Mamta Goswami, Himanshu More, Bhagyashree Kamble, Aparajita Gupta, Sagar Devghare, Raghav Sharma, and Librarian Janvi Bhoir were present.

“Plastic is the major source of pollution on land, water and air. There is a need to create public awareness and check the use of plastic in daily life right from the student age,” said Law College Principal Dhanshree Kadam and National Service Scheme Program Officer VI. The event was conducted with the support of Professor Raghav Sharma, Professor Himanshu More and a few others. On the occasion, volunteers of the National Service Scheme conducted a cleanliness drive in the area around the college where they collected plastic waste in large quantities. 

