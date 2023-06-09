Goa: IHCL's Commitment To Reducing Plastic Usage Remains Strong

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), Goa’s largest hospitality company and leader in the tourism sector, on the occasion of World Environment Day, reaffirmed its commitment to reduce the use of single-use plastic across its hotels.

Speaking on the occasion, Vincent Ramos, Senior Vice President - Goa, IHCL, said, “At IHCL, inclusion and business responsibility is embedded in our DNA. In line with the vision of IHCL’s ESG+ framework of Paathya, we have implemented various initiatives across our hotels in Goa to reduce dependence on plastic, one of the gravest threats to our planet. From elimination of plastic straws, replacing plastic-wrapped dry amenities with eco-friendly substitutes and introduction of bottling plants, IHCL has stayed the course on beating plastic pollution.”

IHCL in Goa, which is credited for its ethical business practices, has taken many strides over the years to beat plastic pollution. The company has undertaken the initiative to phase out plastic water bottles from its hotels by replacing them with reusable glass water bottles, bottled with treated water. Earlier in its journey, IHCL hotels eliminated the use of plastic straws and also is replacing the use of plastic wrapping of the dry amenities in the rooms, such as toothbrush, shaving kit etc. with eco-friendly substitutes.

Moreover, IHCL in Goa has adopted several practices focused on social and environmental impact. Some of these include increased consumption of renewable energy, recycling water for irrigation purposes, converting wet waste to manure, promoting reuse of room linen, EarthCheck Certification, installation of (EV) charging stations at its properties, introducing Atmospheric Water Generators and partnering with IFC's TechEmerge programme for innovative cooling technologies. IHCL’s iconic resorts in Goa showcase vibrant landscapes adorned with local flora including endangered species of the region.