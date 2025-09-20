 Navi Mumbai Navratri 2025: Belapur's Govardhani Mata Temple To Celebrate With Grand Festivities
Navi Mumbai Navratri 2025: Belapur's Govardhani Mata Temple To Celebrate With Grand Festivities

The Govardhani Mata Temple in Fort Village, Belapur, is set to celebrate Navratri with great fervor. The temple, consecrated around 300 years ago during the Peshwa era, draws devotees from Navi Mumbai and the surrounding regions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Govardhani Mata Temple in Fort Village, Belapur | Source: JustDial

Deity Revered by Multiple Communities
Govardhani Mata is revered as the family deity of the Sonar, Brahmin, and Agri-Koli communities and is widely known for answering devotees’ prayers. Perched atop a scenic hill with a panoramic sea view, the temple was renovated 18 years ago.

Navratri Festivities Schedule

The festivities will commence on September 22, 2025, at 7 AM with the Abhishek and special pooja, conducted under the blessings of MLA Mandatai Mhatre. Devotees are invited to attend and seek the goddess’s blessings.

Event Highlights:

September 27, 2025, 5 PM: “Haldi-Kunku” ceremony

October 1, 2025, 10 AM – 1 PM: “Navchandi Home” program

October 1, 2025, after 1 PM: Distribution of Mahaprasad

Abhishek Registration Contacts: Sudhir Shetty – 7738729258, Hemant Koli – 9167302827

The temple promises a vibrant Navratri celebration, attracting devotees across the region to participate in the religious and cultural festivities.

