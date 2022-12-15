e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: MVA candidates make tall claim ahead of Gram Panchayat election in Panvel

The voting for the Gram Panchayat election is scheduled on December 18.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
FPJ
Panvel: Gram Panchayat election is considered the first step to entering politics. Now the Election Commission has announced the schedule of Gram Panchayat elections. The mood has changed in Panvel villages as candidates are meeting voters.

The Mahavikas Aghadi candidates are claiming that youth are with them and they will win the Sarpanch seat. A similar claim was made in Karanjade Gram Panchayat where MVA candidate Rameshwar Angre from Karanjade Gram Panchayat.

Since the Sarpanch will be elected directly by the people, Gram Panchayat elections have gained importance. In this year's elections, a large participation of youth is seen. Whose political dominance over the village? For this purpose, testing of youth is going on at the village level. The voting is scheduled on December 18.

Before the election, a total of 21 candidates had withdrawn their nominations for the Sarpanch election of 10 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka. Now, a total of 24 candidates are in the fray for 10 Sarpanch posts in the taluka.

Similarly, a total of 75 candidates who filed their nomination for the post of Gram Panchayat member have withdrawn their nominations. So, now 179 candidates are in the fray. There are 94 seats for members of 10 Gram Panchayats.

The election process is being carried out for ten Gram Panchayats whose terms have expired in Panvel taluka. The sarpanch will be elected directly by voters and the election will be held on December 18.

In numbers:

Total Gram Panchayat – 10

Number of Members — 94

Number of candidates to contest election for members: 179 Sarpanch post

Total Sarpanch– 10

Number of candidates for sarpanch post: 24 

