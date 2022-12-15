Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic unit offers flowers to drivers, driving without seatbelt amid awareness campaign

Representative photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City unit of the traffic unit of Navi Mumbai police created awareness among motorists to use seatbelts while driving or co-driver in the front seats of a four-wheeler. They offered flowers to those motorists who did not wear seatbelts.

While driving a four-wheeler, the seatbelt is very important from the point of view of safety as well as traffic rules. But many four-wheeler drivers ignore the rules and put their lives at risk. In this background seatbelt awareness campaign was conducted near the new Panvel flyover by the Panvel City traffic unit.

“While traveling in four-wheelers, it is mandatory for the driver and the passenger on the front seat to wear seat belts. There is also a traffic rule in this regard. Both the traffic police as well as RTO can take penal action against drivers who do not wear seatbelts,” said an official from the traffic unit.

Despite the traffic department collecting huge fines from violators, some drivers do not follow this rule. “Seatbelt is very helpful and beneficial from a safety point of view. If the seat belt is not worn, airbags do not work in the event of an accident in many vehicles. They come out only if the belt is being used,” said the official. He added that as a result, the lives of the passengers in the vehicle are saved. In this background, there are frequent appeals from the transport and police systems to drive vehicles by wearing seat belts.

According to the Panvel City Traffic Branch, under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police and Police Inspector of Panvel Traffic Branch, Sanjay Nale, a seat belt campaign was implemented.