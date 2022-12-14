Man booked for driving school bus in drunken state

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMan booked for driving school bus in drunken state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 02:37 AM IST
File/ Representative Picture
It was a narrow escape for around 40 students of Indian Model School in Ulwe on Tuesday morning as their school bus driver hit an auto-rickshaw in an inebriated state. While no one was injured in the incident, the negligence of the driver and the school management has come to the fore. Later, a video went viral on social media showing the driver almost sleeping at the wheel even as school children were clueless. The bus driver has been identified as Ashok Thorat and a case has been registered against him at the NRI Coastal police station for drunk driving among other charges.

