Man booked for driving school bus in drunken state

It was a narrow escape for around 40 students of Indian Model School in Ulwe on Tuesday morning as their school bus driver hit an auto-rickshaw in an inebriated state. While no one was injured in the incident, the negligence of the driver and the school management has come to the fore. Later, a video went viral on social media showing the driver almost sleeping at the wheel even as school children were clueless. The bus driver has been identified as Ashok Thorat and a case has been registered against him at the NRI Coastal police station for drunk driving among other charges.