Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL starts operations after inauguration of first distribution franchisee at JNPA |

Navi Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) inaugurated the operation of the first phase of the MSEDCL distribution franchisee on December 21, 2022, and commissioned the Smart Street Lighting System at JNPA township. The distribution franchisee was inaugurated at the hands of Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA, and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, in the presence of all the JNPA officials and representatives from all the terminal operators at JNPA.

JNPA Chariman's statement

Highlighting the importance of the MSEDCL distribution franchisee at the JNPA, Mr. Sethi said, “JNPA is the first Major Port to become a Distribution Franchisee (DF) through the MOU route with state Discom MSEDCL. This is one of the major achievements as it will enable the power consumers in the JNPA DF area to avail power supply from green energy sources.”

He added, “The commissioning of the GSM/RF-based remotely controlled dimmable Smart Street Lighting System is a pilot project, which is another green exercise under the ministry’s initiative of the Maritime India Vision 2030.”

Details on the electrical works

JNPA carried out electrical network modification work as per MSEDCL requirements and installed the smart metering at connection points. It includes BOT Operators and other HT consumers in the JNPA DF area who are now direct consumers of MSEDCL. Also, the commissioning of the Smart Street Lighting System project is energy efficient, which is proposed to be implemented in other areas of the Port. Such initiatives highlight JNPA’s commitment to sustainable development.