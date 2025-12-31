Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO

BJP workers celebrate as party candidates Rekha Rajan Choudhary and Asavari Kedar Navre are set to be elected unopposed in the KDMC elections. | File Photo

Kalyan, Dec 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered an early and symbolic victory in the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, even before polling begins.

Two women candidates of the party — Rekha Rajan Choudhary from Kalyan East and Asavari Kedar Navre from Dombivli East — are set to be elected unopposed, as no rival candidates have filed nominations against them.

Rekha Rajan Choudhary Sole Candidate in Kalyan East Ward

In Panel No. 18(A) of Kalyan East, which includes Kachore, Netivali Tekdi, Gavdevi, Netivali–Metro Mall and Shastrinagar, former corporator Rekha Rajan Choudhary emerged as the sole candidate.

Asavari Kedar Navre and Rekha Rajan Choudhary | File Photo

Asavari Kedar Navre Uncontested in Dombivli East

Similarly, in Ward No. 26(C) of Dombivli East, covering Mhatre Nagar, Rajaji Path, Ramnagar, Shiv Market and Savarkar Road, BJP’s Asavari Kedar Navre also remained uncontested.

With no opposition nominations received in either ward, both candidates are virtually assured victory, subject to the official scrutiny of nomination papers and the publication of the final list of valid candidates.

BJP ‘opens its account’ in KDMC

This development marks BJP’s first confirmed success in the ongoing Maharashtra municipal elections and effectively allows the party to “open its account” in the KDMC even before voting day. The news has sparked celebrations among BJP workers in Kalyan–Dombivli, who view it as a strong morale booster ahead of the larger electoral battle.

Party Leadership Congratulates Candidates

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated both leaders, praising their unopposed victories and calling them a reflection of the party’s strong grassroots support.

“These victories show the growing confidence of voters in BJP leadership and governance,” party sources said.

Political significance

In a politically charged KDMC election, marked by alliance shifts, rebel candidates and multi-cornered contests, two wards going uncontested is considered a major psychological and strategic gain for the BJP. It also highlights the organisational strength of the party in key urban pockets of Kalyan and Dombivli.

As the election process moves forward, BJP’s early breakthrough is expected to give the party momentum going into the remaining phases of the civic polls.

