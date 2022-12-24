Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes over 2,000 kg of single-use plastic from Turbhe ward

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has stepped up its efforts to stop the usage of banned plastics in the city. On December 23, the Turbhe ward of NMMC seized over 2030 kg of banned plastic. Around 10 days ago, the ward seized around 1,200 kg of banned plastics from shops and godowns.

The civic body has been taking action since single-use plastic was first banned in 2018 by the state government. However, it increased its drive against its use after the central government banned it from July 1, 2022, across the country.

Under the guidance of Babasaheb Rajle, the Assistant Commissioner of Turbhe ward seized 2030 kg of banned plastic bags and a penalty amount of Rs 50,000 was collected.

The action was taken against Vidhi Plastic Godown in Masala Market, Turbhe, Gala Brothers, Jayesh Kumar, Singhvi Plastics in Groma Center and they were charged a penalty of Rs 10,000 each as a second case of prohibitive use of plastic. Similarly, the stock of plastic bags was also seized from them and they were given a warning.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has also directed to pay special attention to ensure that there is no use of banned plastic which is harmful to the environment and human life. Accordingly, all eight wards have started a drive against the use of single-use plastic.