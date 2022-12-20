Navi Mumbai:NMMC conducts visits at ground level for citizens participation in waste management |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been emphasizing the segregation of waste at source. The civic body already has made it mandatory to segregate dry, wet and hazardous waste at the source before giving it to sanitation workers.

In addition, it is also stressing on implementation of composting projects within the premises of large societies.

For this, all eight wards are visiting societies and interacting with the citizens, convincing them of the importance of waste segregation, removing plastic, and also encouraging them to participate in waste management like composting within the society premises.

Interactive sessions held at several places

Similarly, an interactive session was held at NRI Colony at Nerul Sector 54, 56, 58 where Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle and Assistant Commissioner of Belapur ward Dr. Mithali Sancheti interacted with residents and emphasized the importance of providing segregated waste from every house. They were also encouraged to participate in the Ease of Living survey.

Similarly, while visiting the Sai Sangam Society in Sector 48 Nerul, they suggested processing the wet waste within the premises of the society. In other wards too, a similar initiative was taken.