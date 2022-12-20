Navi Mumbai: NMMC organizes Half Marathon, over 3000 citizens participate |

Navi Mumbai: More than 3000 citizens participated in the 'Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon' organized by Let's Celebrate Fitness in association with Navi Mumbai Municipal Sports and Cultural Affairs Department. The marathon saw more than 500 health-conscious citizens participated, spontaneously.

The marathon started at 5.30 am for a 21 km segment on Palm Beach Road on Sunday. This was followed by runners in the 10 km and 5 km groups that ran for half an hour respectively.

Several NMMC officials were present at the Marathon

On this health-conscious occasion Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Dr. Somnath Potre, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department. Babasaheb Rajle, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1 Dadasaheb Chabukswar, and other officials were present.

Let's Celebrate Fitness, an NGO that works for health and fitness took the initiative and organized the half marathon to spread the message of the cleanliness of the city and express love towards the city of Navi Mumbai. Richa Samit, founder of Let's Celebrate Fitness was honored by the civic body on this occasion.

NMMC bags third place in Swachh Survekshan 2022

In Swachh Survekshan 2022, NMMC secured the third cleanest city in the country. Now, the civic body is preparing for 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' with the goal of 'Decided, Number 1'.