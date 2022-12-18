Navi Mumbai: RCMC launches Seva Kendra for the underprivileged in Turbhe

Rotary Club Millennium City (RCMC), part of Rotary District 3142 under the banner of Rotary International (RI), launched Millennium Seva Kendra in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Seva Kendra was inaugurated by Kailash Jethani, District Governor along with Turbashu Bhattacharya, president, RCMC, in presence of key dignitaries from RCMC.

The Seva Kendra has been set up with the objective to serve the community in public health, providing vocational training to the youth, creating awareness of menstrual hygiene among girls and career counselling for college-going children. In addition, the Seva Kendra will also offer services like yoga classes, de-addiction sessions and Khichdi (rice and lentils) distribution on all Sundays to residents residing in the vicinity of the Seva Kendra.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Jethani said, “The Seva Kendra epitomizes the ethos and principle that Rotary International stands for, which is to serve the community, empower fellow citizens and make a positive impact in the society we live in.”

Turbashu Bhattacharya, president of RCMC said, “The Seva Kendra is an affirmation of our commitment to work towards the larger good of the society through various initiatives in public health, vocational skills training, empowerment of women and girls and providing nutritious food in the neighbourhood. Our motto is epitomized by the tagline of #ServiceAboveSelf”.